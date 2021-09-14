Liverpool v AC Milan ‘A Must Watch’ – Klopp

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side’s upcoming fixture against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 15 is something fans do not want to miss out on.

The meeting between the two European giants will be the first since the competition’s final in 2007 in Athens, where Milan got revenge on Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool for their 2005 loss.

Both sides have seen themselves regress and, in recent years, return to the upper echelons of club football in Europe.

Liverpool added a sixth European Cup to their trophy cabinets in 2019 but are still one shy of Milan’s seven.

Klopp said in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference: “Of course, 2005 I have more in my mind than 2007…I was thinking about not watching the second half…I’m glad I didn’t switch over!

“If you would think of any European battle, then I think Liverpool vs. AC Milan is a must watch! It’s one you want to see.

“It will be a tough game for both sides.”

On top of the fixture making a return, the fans will also return to Anfield for a European fixture.

It will be the first time Anfield has been allowed fans for such a fixture since the infamous Champions League round of 16 second-leg against Atletico Madrid in March 2020.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic took hold and a lockdown was put in place – fans did not return to Anfield for any of Liverpool’s fixtures in the competition in 2020/21.

Liverpool’s stadium is famous for its atmosphere, especially on European nights and Klopp is happy to see fans make a return.

“It was a long time ago we had a Champions League game at home, now the opportunity to experience again the atmosphere Anfield is able to produce.

“We spoke a lot in the past, rightly so, about the European nights at Anfield and I cannot wait to experience that now! It will be great and I’m really looking forward to it!”

Liverpool host AC Milan in the first of six group stage games for the side in Group B of the UEFA Champions League. The match will kick-off at 8 pm.

