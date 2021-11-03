Longford Town part ways with Daire Doyle by mutual consent

1 total views, 1 views today

Longford Town have let go of manager Daire Doyle via mutual consent with three games left to play in the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Doyle’s two-year spell was brought to an end on Tuesday evening after the team’s 1-0 loss to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The decision comes three games after their relegation back to the First Division was confirmed when Drogheda United beat them by two goals at United Park.

The 41-year-old became manager at Bishopsgate in August 2019 after Neale Finn, who he worked with as an assistant, had left to join Cork City.

The manager had previously had a 19-year career as a player before going into management, playing for the Town for a two-year period and even wearing the captain’s armband.

The ex-midfielder brought the side he managed up to the top tier of association football in the Republic of Ireland via the play-offs in 2020 when he beat his former employers Shelbourne but they were immediately at a disadvantage because of their slim budget.

After only two wins across 33 games in the competition, Doyle was dismissed, with John Martin, Doyle’s assistant, appointed as interim manager for the remainder of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season.

Daire Doyle spoke on Twitter following his departure from Strokestown Road: “After meeting with our club today, we couldn’t agree on a way forward so we decided it would be best to part ways.

“I’ve loved my time @LongfordTownFC, a fantastic club with great people & supporters. Thank you for my time as manager. I can’t wait for the next opportunity & challenge.

“I want to wish everyone at the club the very best for the future and to thank all of those who have supported & helped me along the way – too many to mention in a tweet.

“I hope to see Longford Town back at the top table very soon.”

