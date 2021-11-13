Luxembourg v Ireland – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

2,123 total views, 1 views today

The Boys in Green travel to the small nation of Luxembourg in their last game of the World Cup qualifiers looking for revenge for Dublin

Luxembourg v Ireland will kick off at 19:45 on Sunday 14th November in Stade de Luxembourg. For those unable to travel, the match will be shown live on RTE 2 and RTE Player.

Luxembourg come into this game now ranked 97th in the FIFA World Rankings. Manager Luc Holtz will be with his team, this has been one of the most successful campaigns for their nation.

With the help of their Ligue 1 striker Gerson Rodrigues and Bundesliga midfielder Leandro Barreiro, they currently sit in third place after seven points. Although they are not close to the qualification places, they have managed three victories in the group stage.

They most recently beat Azerbaijan comfortably 3-1 away in Baku on Friday. Rodrigues made a man of the match performance, scoring two goals.

Ireland is now ranked at 51st in the FIFA World Ranking. After a poor start to the campaign, Stephen Kenny has turned his team’s performances around. After a 0-0 stalemate in Dublin to Portugal, the Boys in Green are unbeaten in five matches and only one loss in nine.

Kenny will want another strong performance from star players Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene if they want to push on from their fourth-place rank in the World Cup group stage.

These two small nations in the football world have only faced each other once before. Back in March, Luxembourg shocked Dublin as they beat a poor Irish team 1-0 in Aviva Stadium. This game will decide who finishes third in the table and Kenny will want a win to cap off his campaign.

Luxembourg v Ireland Probable Starting Teams

Luxembourg

Formation

4-4-2

Probable Starting 11

Moris (GK), Pinto, Carlson, Chanot, Malget, Thill, Barreiro, Martins, Sinani. Rodrigues, Borges.

Injuries / Suspensions

Jans (Foot)

Ireland

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Kelleher (GK), Egan, Duffy, Collins, Knight, Cullin, Keane, Doherty, Ogbene, Idah, Robinson.

Injuries / Suspensions

Omobamidele (Achilles tendon), Molumby (Hamstring), Connolly (Foot)

Luxembourg v Ireland Match Betting

Luxembourg to win: 13/5

Draw: 2/1

Ireland to win: 23/20

Score Prediction

Although I am blinded by patriotism, this seems like a great chance for Ireland to claim their second win of the group. The Irishmen are in strong form and are looking more comfortable in front of the goal.

Expect the game to end 2-0 to Ireland, ending the campaign on a high.

