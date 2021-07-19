Man Utd in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Saul Niguez’s agent

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield with highly acclaimed Athletico Madrid player, Saul Niguez according to journalist Frances Aguilar

We are only two months into the transfer window and Man United already been very busy. The Reds have signed Jadon Sancho and returned goalkeeper Tom Heaton to the club.

The club have also been in talks with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and have shown they want to bring Kieran Trippier back to England.

Now it seems that they want another player from Spain’s capital. Saul has been linked with a move to Manchester for a few years but it appears it will happen in the coming weeks.

How good is Saul Niguez?

The 26-year-old has already collected over 330 caps for Athleti, finding the net 43 times. Last season was his weakest year, only managing 22 starts in the league. This was also reflected in him not being selected in Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

The strong midfielder stands at 6ft tall and is known for his strength and fitness. He usually plays as a boisterous box-to-box central midfielder that can get into the opponent’s box to score goals.

Even with his poor year last season, by his standards, he would be a great addition to any team.

What does this mean for Manchester United?

The Reds are looking to fill in the gaps in their squad from last season. They will have a new creative winger and a dominant defender, now they need a midfielder that can complement Paul Pogba.

Last year they used Brazilian player, Fred who splits the opinions of many Man Utd fans. Donny Van de Beek seems to also be looking for a way out of the club after a weak first year that saw him with long spells on the bench.

It is hard to see where Scotsman Scott McTominay and veteran Nemanja Matic will fit in if another defensive midfielder joins the club.

It would be interesting to see if this is a move that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants or if it is the owner’s decision. Saul does not seem to be the player that will bring the best out of Pogba like Ngolo Kante did for France this summer.

If this transfer materialises then there is a good chance that this will be another Van de Beek situation.

