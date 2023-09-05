Shane Lowry’s Emotion-Filled Selection and Pledge to win Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry’s Ryder Cup Journey: A Grateful Golfer’s Quest for Victory

Shane Lowry’s Emotion-Filled Selection and Pledge to Bring the Trophy Home

Irish golfer Shane Lowry expresses his profound gratitude for being granted a Ryder Cup wild card spot by Captain Luke Donald. Lowry’s dedication to making the most of this opportunity shines through as he vows to create unforgettable memories and help secure victory for his team.

A Stellar Roster

Lowry joins an impressive roster of golfing talents, including seasoned players like Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Justin Rose, as well as newcomers Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden. Together, they will unite with automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick on the journey to Rome.

Captain Donald’s Praise

Captain Luke Donald’s praise for Shane Lowry is nothing short of effusive. He describes Lowry as a player “made for the big occasions” and underscores this sentiment by awarding him his fourth pick, following Fleetwood, Straka, and Rose.

Lowry’s Second Chance

This marks Shane Lowry’s second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, as he also received a wild card from Captain Pádraig Harrington in 2021. In a light-hearted moment, Lowry humorously clarifies, “I’m not in a pub; I’m actually in a golf club.”

Recalling Past Triumphs

Lowry’s previous Ryder Cup performance was marked by one memorable win from three matches. Notably, he partnered with Tyrrell Hatton to secure a nail-biting one-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English. Lowry’s passionate fist-pumping celebrations as he sank the winning putt on the 18th hole left an indelible mark.

A Proven Champion

Captain Donald lauds Lowry’s remarkable track record in high-stakes matches, noting his victories in the Open Championship, WGCs, and Wentworth. He emphasizes Lowry’s ability to rise to the occasion against the best players in the world, making him a valuable asset to the Ryder Cup team.

Lowry’s Love for Team Sports

Lowry’s enthusiasm for team sports shines through as he reflects on his debut Ryder Cup experience, despite facing defeats. He shares, “The experience I had in Whistling Straits, even though we got beaten quite heavily, was incredible and something I’ll remember forever.”

The Road Ahead

With the Ryder Cup scheduled to commence on September 29, followed by the singles round on October 1, Shane Lowry is determined to contribute to a triumphant team. He underscores his commitment, stating, “A lot of my big, big goals this year were getting to Rome and trying to win the Ryder Cup back, and everything over these next few weeks is going to be put into doing that, and hopefully, we can come out on top.”

As Shane Lowry embarks on his Ryder Cup journey, his unwavering passion and determination promise to play a pivotal role in creating new, unforgettable memories in this eagerly awaited matchplay tournament.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com