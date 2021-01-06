Manchester City set for Carabao Cup final after victory over local rivals

All the Manchester City players having a group hug after getting to another League cup final! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BaV6wLU7Bx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 6, 2021

They are due to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Manchester City took on rivals Manchester United in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final. This fixture marked the second Manchester derby of the season. The first ended in a bore scoreless draw so viewers were hoping for a more entertaining spectacle this time around.

Although not a match of the season contender, viewers were treated to better football this time. Manchester City came out on top as they defeated their neighbours after a hard-fought battle. Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho sealed the win for City.

FIRST HALF

The first 5 minutes of action seen both teams hit the net, however both goals were disallowed.

Manchester United thought they scored after a Marcus Rashford shot was saved by Zach Steffen before deflecting off a City defender and into the net. The flag went up almost straight away, though, as Rashford was offside after being played through.

Ilkay Gundogan played a key role in Manchester City’s win over Chelsea at the weekend and he thought he made it 1-0 in the 4th minute. Phil Foden played a brilliant ball across to Gundogan who was left unmarked in the box but upon further inspection he was clearly offside.

Kevin De Bruyne very nearly opened the scoring in the 12th minute. He struck a thunderous effort from just outside the box and David De Gea was well beaten only for the left-hand post getting in the Belgian’s way.

City had another goal disallowed in the 23rd minute. Phil Foden was played through and he finished calmly past the keeper before the goal was called back for offside.

The first half finished scoreless after 3 disallowed goals.

SECOND HALF

After having 2 disallowed in the first half, Manchester City managed to get their goal in the 49th minute. John Stones was the unlikely goalscorer. The Englishmen was quickest to react to his compatriot Phil Foden’s inswinging free kick before tapping in past Dean Henderson in the United goal.

City veteran Fernandinho made it 2-0 to City in the 82nd minute with a brilliant volley from outside the box. The Brazilian capitalized on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s less than convincing clearance and fired low into the bottom left corner.

Manchester United struggled to decrease the deficit thereafter, despite their best efforts.

The match finished 2-0 to Manchester City on the night. They will now face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final.

