Manchester City Target Trains With Spurs For First Time This Season

Tottenham Hotspur striker and Manchester City target Harry Kane has trained with his Spurs teammates for the first time this season.

He returned to training with the squad after completing a period of isolation and is in line to make his first appearance for the side this week.

Kane had been staying at Spurs’ training ground hotel, The Lodge, after coming back to the UK from his holiday in the Bahamas, via Florida.

His holiday came after a long season for the Englishman that ended with a silver medal at UEFA Euro 2020.

The isolation period meant he was unable to train with his teammates in the lead-up to their Premier League opening weekend win over his potential suitors, Manchester City.

Kane returned to the Enfield Training Centre five days later than expected which sparked rumours that a move elsewhere was imminent.

Kane has told the club that he wants to leave but chairman Daniel Levy has ruled out the sale of the club’s star player, who has three years left on his contract.

Manchester City had a £100 million offer rejected by Tottenham earlier in the summer and are preparing a second bid for the striker.

City are on the search for a new striker after Sergio Aguero left the club this summer.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is also on the side’s books but boss Pep Guardiola opted for a false nine approach for much of last season with Aguero injured.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were among the players to don the role in a season in which City dominated the domestic league and reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

Kane’s possible involvement in Spurs’ UEFA Europa Conference league tie with Pacos de Ferreira will not rule him out of any Champions League action this season, should he join a side in the competition.

The transfer window closes in England on Tuesday, August 31 at 11:00 pm and it remains to be seen what ending one of its biggest sagas will have.

