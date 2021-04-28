Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring Irish forward Andrew Moran

Aaron Boland
The 17-year-old joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Bray Wanderers last summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion will have a task on their hands if they want to keep hold of in-form Irish forward Andrew Moran amid reported interest Manchester United and Chelsea, according to TeamTalk.

Moran only joined Brighton last summer but has already made quite an impact at the seaside club. The 17-year-old has registered a highly impressive 22 goal contributions in 22 u18 Premier League games this season. He’s also made appearances in the Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup.

Before joining Brighton, Moran came through the Bray Wanderers youth system and managed to appear in 2 First Division games for the club, scoring 1 goal in the process.

Leigh Kavanagh – who played with Moran at Bray Wanderers – also joined the Brighton underage setup at the same time as his compatriot.

In other Irish transfer news, current St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath has attracted interest from Aberdeen and a number of EFL clubs (including Peterborough United) following his impressive performances this season.

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown – who is set to join Aberdeen in the summer – reportedly recommended McGrath to manager Stephen Glass, according to the Daily Record.

Like Moran, McGrath has been highly effective in the final third this season, contributing to 20 goals in 42 games in all competitions from midfield.

