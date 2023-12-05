New Revelations in the Kylian Mbappé Transfer Saga

In the wake of a potential mouth-watering transfer to Real Madrid going cold, Kylian Mbappé is making other plans. It is becoming more evident daily that the French superstar doesn’t see a future at his current club, Paris Saint Germain.

Managerial Tensions at PSG

With PSG manager Luis Enrique sparking more flames in the Mbappé transfer saga with recent comments about the on-form forward, there seem to be growing tensions between him and his star player.

“I am not very happy with Kylian today. Why? Because managers are so strange. About goals, I don’t have to say anything, but I think he can help the team more in a different way. I told that to him first because it’s not a private conversation. We think Kylian is one of the best players in the world. No doubt. But we need more and we want him doing more things.”

The timing of Enrique’s comments seems strange. Mbappé had just scored a hat-trick against Reims, ensuring PSG topped the Ligue 1 log going into the international break. Coupled with Mbappé’s good form and reluctance to renew with PSG, a more complimentary approach may have been wiser.

Potential Consequences of Mbappé’s Absence in Upcoming Games

We already know that Mbappé can be temperamental. It’s possible he could take offence to Enrique’s comments and refuse to play, as he did earlier in the season. With a League 1 game against Monaco next Friday and a crucial UEFA Champions League Group F tie against Newcastle after that, how would such a protest affect results in these fixtures?

Sportsbooks included in this updated guide for November make PSG the 18/35 favourites against Monaco (5/1) and quote 8/11 on them to beat Newcastle (19/5). Without Mbappé available for selection, these odds could drift vastly. Moreover, his absence would negatively impact PSG’s performances in these games and others.

Financial Implications of Mbappé’s Transfer

Now, since Enrique’s comments, a report of Kylian Mbappé’s future contract demands for potential suitors to consider has surfaced.

Yes, we know there will be no transfer fee if France’s 24-year-old megastar leaves PSG when his contract expires. What is now also clear, though, according to a report by Josep Pedrerol of El Chiringuito, is that Mbappé’s agent will present a demand for a massive signing-on fee and astronomic wage amount in response to all possible future employers.

We’re not talking pocket change here. Kylian Mbappé will demand an after-tax amount of $38m (£31m) before considering a contract with a new club. If this amount makes up his wage alone, the sought-after forward could earn $1.4m (£1.1m) weekly.

Let’s put that into context. The highest earner at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, a global superstar in his own right, takes home wages in the region of $434k (£350k). Considering this, maybe Mbappé’s demands caused Real Madrid to lose interest.

Granted, Mbappé’s future weekly earnings would still pale in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s wages in the Saudi Pro League, with reports indicating they earn weekly amounts of $4.4m (£31m). If Mbappé was targeting Saudi Arabia though, his demands would be higher.

Al Hilal in Saudi offered PSG a staggering $333m (£259m) transfer fee during the summer transfer window, with Mbappé reportedly not interested. It appears he wants to stay in Europe, and before the report of his demands, several European clubs were interested in signing PSG’s main man.

EPL clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, alongside Barcelona and Inter Milan, were all apparently paying attention to developments. Without any transfer fee, Mbappé’s wages may still be manageable for some of these, but likely not the majority.

Unless Kylian Mbappé lowers these wage demands, his list of suitors will likely shrink substantially, decreasing his future options. Should he choose not to, the smart money is either on him having a change of heart and extending with PSG or catching the first flight to Saudi Arabia on the expiry of his current contract.

Conclusion

As the Kylian Mbappé saga continues, his future remains uncertain. Tensions at PSG, coupled with his astronomical wage demands, could limit his options. Will he stay, move to a top European club, or head to the lucrative Saudi Pro League? Only time will tell where this star’s journey leads.







LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com