Newcastle United v West Ham United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

3 total views, 3 views today

Newcastle will host David Moyes West Ham United at St.James Park at the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will mark the return of Premier League football for both Newcastle United and West Hame United

Newcastle United is coming into the game with a lot to prove after another mid-table finish, finishing on a whimper with 45 points, losing 17 games, more than they won (12).

On the other hand, West Ham United overachieved last season, finishing 6th and gaining a Europa League spot for the upcoming season. They will hope to go one step further this term.

Newcastle United Retrospective

Under Steve Bruce, Newcastle has been nothing short of awful to watch. While they did pull off the double over West Ham during last season. The Magpies were miles behind West Ham.

This season, Newcastle’s transfer business has been non-existent, and with the ongoing issue with the potential takeover still a negative cloud over the club.

Reports coming from the UK has reported that Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock will return to the club on a permanent basis after a successful loan last season for a fee in the region of £22-25 million.

Steve Bruce will need a good opening day performance and result to please the vocal Newcastle fans on their return to St.James’ Park.

🚨 Exclusive: Newcastle have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis. Personal terms still need to be finalised so deal not yet done. Price would be in excess of £20m for the 21y England youth midfielder @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #AFC https://t.co/T0AIMXOqHN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2021

West Ham United Retrospective

The Hammers enjoyed a surprisingly successful 2020/2021 season, finishing sixth, only missing out on Champions League football by 2 points.

David Moyes has turned a lot of people’s heads, turning West Ham from relegation favourites into European contenders.

Europa League qualification will mean Moyes and co will have to strengthen and keep their prized assists for the upcoming season.

They will hope to keep Declan Rice away from both Chelsea and Manchester United after it was reported he had turned down two contract offers.

David Moyes reveals his is hoping to challenge the ‘top teams’ this season #WHUFC https://t.co/YvUvfHQExl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 12, 2021

Date, kick-off time and venue

This meeting between Newcastle United and West Hame United will kick off at 2 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at St.James’ Park.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham United

TV Channel: This match will be televised live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 1:00 pm.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United team news

For Newcastle, Steve Bruce will be without some key players for their opening game on Sunday.

Numerous players such as Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf) are doubts but could play, while Karl Darlow and Elliott Anderson are out due to groin issues.

Meanwhile, for West Ham, David Moyes will be without Angelo Ogbonna (thigh) and is currently being assessed. Arthur Masuaku (knee) is out while Manuel Lanzini is a doubt from a knock.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is also in contention to make his West Ham and Premier League debut.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United prediction

It has not been a successful summer transfer window for either side, with little money spent at the time being.

However, West Ham will be confident heading into this game with a better overall squad and less negativity surrounding the group of players and management.

Jesse Lingard is going to be a major loss for The Hammers, they should have enough going forward to beat The Magpies.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1

Predicted Line-Up

Newcastle United Predicted XI – (3-5-2)

K.Darlwo, F.Fernandez, C.Clark, E.Krafth, J.Shelvey, M.Ritchie, J.Murphy, M.Almiron, I.Hayden, A.Saint-Maximin, C.Wilson.

West Ham United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

L.Fabianski, V.Coufal, I.Diop, C.Dawson, A.Cresswell, D.Rice, T.Soucek, S.Benrahma, A.Yarmolenko, P.Fornlas, M.Antonio

Betting Odds

Newcastle To Win: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

West Ham To Win: 23/20

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com