Nine players set for Ireland U19 debut against Sweden

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan has selected 23 players for a friendly double-header against Sweden in Marbella, including nine players that are in line to earn their first international caps with the side.

John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa, Aidemo Emakhu, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Oisin Gallagher, Cian Hayes, Johnny Kenny, Jevon Mills, Josh Seary and Harry Vaughan are all set to don the green for the first time.

Mohan will take his squad to the south of Spain as he prepares for the UEFA Under-19 European Qualifiers in Bulgaria next month – Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro are all in Ireland’s group.

The Boys in Green face Sweden MU19 on Friday, October 8 and again on Monday, October 11.

Friday’s game will be 689 days since Tom Mohan was last on the touchline for an international fixture, a qualifier against Austria in November 2019.

Speaking about the almost two-year wait to return to action, Mohan said: “We’re really looking forward to the return to matches.

“The squad we’ve selected is a culmination of hard work from our MU19s staff and FAI scouts in Ireland and the UK who have covered numerous games. It has allowed us to monitor and assess a large group of players during assessment days and training camps in Ireland and England prior to selecting the squad for these friendly games against Sweden.

“It’s so good to finally have clarity that games can go ahead. We’re delighted to have a squad together again after preparing for such a long time and no doubt Sweden will be a tough opponent. They are a strong well organised side with quality attacking Players which will provide a test for us and that’s what we want.

“I’m sure there will be a good edge to the games as Players will be fighting for places for the European qualifiers.”

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Val Adedokun (Brentford), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Jevon Mills (Hull City), Josh Seary (Preston North End)

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Kian Corbally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)

Forwards: Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers)*, Cristiano Fitzgerald (Boavista), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers)**, Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Luke Pearce (Southampton)

*Will join up with the MU19s after game one.

**Will join up with MU19 after game one, subject to Under-21s call-up.

International Friendly Fixtures (all times are Irish time)

Friday, October 8 | Sweden MU19 v Republic of Ireland MU19, TBC, KO 2.30 pm

Monday, October 11 | Republic of Ireland MU19 v Sweden MU19, TBC, 11 am

