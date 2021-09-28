Players Chelsea need to lock down on new contracts

1,095 total views, 1,095 views today

Thomas Tuchel is in the works of building an All-Star team at the Blues but will need to work on contract negotiations to keep them around for another season

The Champions League and Super Cup winners have been playing some really impressive football this year since the arrival of their German manager. He has managed to build on the squad left to him by Frank Lampard and has added superstars like Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niquez to his ranks.

Now that his transfer business is done until after the new year, he will now focus on signing his best players to longer contracts. Here is a list of six Blues players that could leave next summer for free if Tuchel does not act fast.

Antonio Rudiger

This player has been all over the Chelsea news of late. He has already rejected two offers from the club in hopes of getting a £200,000 a-week contract.

Although many think that this farcical, making him one of the highest-paid defenders in world football, his performances have been nothing short of world-class. The German hs scored one goal and kept four clean sheets in the opening six games.

Being only 28, he is one of Chelsea’s younger defenders so they will want to keep him for many years to come.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been the best centre-back in the Premier League since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the club last season. pic.twitter.com/uhJvJC2VqX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 20, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta has become a legend at the Blues in recent years, this is now his ninth year at the club making him one of their most experienced players. At 32 years old he still has versatility in defense, being able to play as a fullback, wingback, and center half.

As a major fan favorite, Tuchel will need to ensure that the Spaniard stays for a few more years through their successes.

Andreas Christensen

The young Danish defender has seen his career change drastically since Tuchel became manager. He has seen his status as a rotation player turned into one of the mainstays in Chelsea’s powerful defense.

Even though it seems like Christensen has been a Chelsea for a small eternity, he is still only 25. There is no doubt that Stamford Bridge will be seeing him play next year as reports claim that the club and player are close to agreeing to a deal.

Thiago Silva

Compared to the other defenders, Thiago Silva is a special exception. At 37 years old, his age is a major factor in his contract. There is no point in signing him to a long-term deal when it is likely that the player will be retiring soon.

Instead, at the end of the season, the player and club will decide on his future. So far this season he has shown his worth, starting two games and scoring one goal in the league.

He will be most important for the club in Europe this year as they use his talent and experience to see out tougher games.

🗣 "His performance was outstanding." Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva's MOTM performance for Chelsea against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/xhdvkXESE1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Charly Musonda

This young Belgian is more of a risk. He was expected to become the next Eden Hazard after a great loan spell at Real Betis but has not managed much success since.

Still only 24 years of age, Chelsea will keep the player but unless he improves, he will become one of their perpetual loan players traveling around Europe every year.

Happy birthday, Charly Musonda! 🎈 All the best with your recovery, Charly! 💪 pic.twitter.com/VHJaLxDHYJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 15, 2019

