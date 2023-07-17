Outright and Group Betting Preview for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Betting Preview for the 2023 Rugby World Cup: Top Seeds Ireland Face Tough Challenge

As the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup approaches, fans and sports enthusiasts are eagerly analyzing the odds and placing their bets on the teams that they believe will emerge victorious. With Ireland leading the pack as World Number one, expectations are high.

However, their path to glory is laden with challenges, including a difficult group stage and the prospect of facing formidable opponents in the knockout stages including France/New Zealand In this betting preview, we will delve into the odds and prospects of the teams vying for rugby’s ultimate prize.

Outright Betting 2023 Rugby World Cup:

The outright betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup reveal a closely contested competition, with several strong contenders in the mix.

The current favorites, New Zealand and France, both stand at 5/2 odds, reflecting the strength of these rugby powerhouses.

Following closely are reigning champions South Africa at 9/2, while Ireland, despite their top seed status, sit at 5/1 odds. England and Australia are also within striking distance, with odds of 7/1 and 8/1, respectively.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, and others face more challenging odds.

Group Stage Predictions:

Group A:

In Group A, hosts France (8/11) and perennial favorites New Zealand (even money) are expected to dominate. Both teams possess exceptional talent and a rich history of success, making this group a battleground for rugby supremacy. Their clash will likely determine the group winner, with the runner-up facing a challenging knockout match.

Group B:

Group B features the top-seeded Ireland (5/6), reigning champions South Africa (5/4), and Scotland (7/1). Ireland will face a stiff challenge from the Springboks, who are renowned for their physicality and strategic prowess. Scotland, although considered underdogs, cannot be underestimated. This group promises fierce competition and unpredictable outcomes. Johnny Sexton will hopefully be fit for the group matches

Group C:

Australia (3/10) enters Group C as the clear favorite, with their formidable team and impressive track record. Wales (5/2) poses a credible threat, possessing a well-rounded squad capable of causing upsets. Fiji (16/1) may prove to be a wild card, capable of surprising opponents with their flair and attacking style.

Group D:

Group D is headlined by England (1/3), the 2003 Rugby World Cup champions, who are favored to progress comfortably. Argentina (5/2) will be their primary challenger, armed with a talented squad that has shown flashes of brilliance. Japan (20/1) and other teams in the group face an uphill battle to secure qualification.

Betting Advice

England look the value bet coming from the easier side of the draw.

