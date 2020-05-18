Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

English Premier League teams have voted unanimously on approved plans to resume training on a modified basis. It comes as part of the Project Restart initiative strategy which was rolled out by the the UK government.

However, social distancing will have to be adhered to under the plans. In addition to this contact training will not be allowed. RTE Sport state that testing for coronavirus has taken place over the last number of days at top flight clubs. These will continue through training, as well as the return to match action, in a bid to make safety a top priority for all. We reported earlier this month that Premier League chiefs are working towards a June 12th start date. This has yet to be confirmed.

In a statement released by the Premier League on Monday, they said, “Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible”. It continued, “The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

Newcastle United were one of the first clubs that tested their players. They have said players will return to training on Tuesday. “Players and staff will arrive at pre-arranged times staggered in groups of a maximum of 10 players, with each working in groups of no more than five in separate areas of two pitches to allow for social distancing measures at all times. Of course under the new protocols, players will have to arrive in their training kit. The clubs also stated that all training equipment such as soccer balls, gloves, boots, gps kits, corner flags and goalposts will be disinfected.

Steve Bruce, the current manager on Tyneside said it’s back up and running again. He told the club website, “In phase one we’re allowed to train four to five people on one pitch, so basically a player has a quarter of a pitch to work within, so social distancing is not a problem. We’ll train with eight to 10 at a time on two separate pitches”.

It remains to be seen when the season will start back or not. Only time will tell. Earlier on Monday the Scottish League called a halt to the league meaning Celtic were crowned champions for the 9th time in a row.