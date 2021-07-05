Ings turns down four-year Southampton Contract

Southampton and England international Danny Ings has turned down a four-year contract extension with Southampton.

Ings (28) is entering the final year of his current contract at St.Marys, with Manchester City interested in signing Ings, as a successor to parted Argentian striker Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United have also been linked with Ings, but with Edison Cavani signing a one-year extension, any deal looks unlikely.

Since signing for Southampton in the summer of 2019 after a successful loan spell with the Saints in 2018. He has scored 34 goals in 67 Premier League appearances.

Scoring 14 goals last season and 25 the season prior. Ings has turned down a four-year contract which would see him stay at the club until 2024.

The deal would have made Ings the highest-paid player in Southampton’s history, but the former Liverpool player is reportedly keen to compete at the highest level.

With Ing’s turning down a four-year contract with Southampton, it suggests the Man City interest has turned his head.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said in May that he expected Ings to put pen to paper on a new contract;

“I think Danny, especially, will stay with us,” “He knows with all his injuries he has had he has a very good spot to perform and come back, and I think this is important for a player.”

“It’s a risk to go into a final year of a contract with the risk of getting another injury, then things can be gone. It’s something every player has to answer for themselves, and we hope he’ll be with us for longer.”

Ings joined the Saints for a then club-record fee of £20 million in the summer of 2019.

He was called up to the England squad in 2020, missing out on the EURO 2020 squad due to injury.

