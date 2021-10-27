1 total views, 1 views today

Man City v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Man City and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 10 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last May where City came out 0-2 victors at St James’s Park. With City picking up 6 points from 6 against Palace Newcastle in the 2020/2021 season.

Man City Retrospective

City are steadily improving with each game, the champions sit 3rd, behind leaders Chelsea and Liverpool, two points of the top after 9 games. Like Chelsea, they have only lost one game all season and boast an impressive defensive record, conceding 4 goals.

In their last game, their hammered Brighton away from home 1-4 with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and two from Phil Foden.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

Palace currently sits 16th, with 1 win, 2 losses and 6 draws. 9 points from a possible 27 were to be expected after a change of manager, especially from a manager like Patrick Vieira.

They could count themselves as unlucky in a handful of the games they eventually drew, throwing away leads has been their Achilles heel thus far this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Man City and Crystal Palace will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, 30 October 2021, at The Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City v Crystal Palace

The game will not be televised live on any UK platforms.

Man City v Crystal Palace team news

For Palace, Nathan Ferguson is out with a shin injury with no return day. While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out long-term.

Raheem Sterling is out with a lower back injury, while Ferran Torres will not be in action until November with an ankle injury.

Man City v Crystal Palace prediction

Man City will be coming into this game buoyed with confidence after their demolition job of in-form Brighton away from home, picking up all three points with a 1-4 win.

Palace will be more than up for this game after squabbling away a crucial 3 points in their last game against Arsenal and letting Newcastle gain a point at Selhurst Park last week.

If Patrick Vieria’s side does get something away at Man City, it would be a great achievement.

However, I can only see a comfortable Manchester City win here.

Prediction: 3-0 Man City

Predicted Line-Up

Crystal Palace Predicted XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, J. Ayew, O. Edward, Conor Gallagher, C. Benteke.

Man City Predicted XI – (4-3-3)

Ederson, J. Cancelo, R. Dias. A. Laporte. K. Walker, I. Gundogan, Rodri, K. De Bruyne, J. Grealish, P. Foden, B. Silva

Man City v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Betting Odds

Manchester City To Win: 1/7

Draw: 7/1

Crystal Palace To Win: 16/1

For more news and stories on all things, Premier League click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com