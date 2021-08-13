Republic of Ireland Star Could Miss Liverpool Clash

4 total views, 4 views today

Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele could miss out on selection for Norwich City in their clash against Liverpool due to a bout of tonsilitis.

The 19-year-old from Leixlip broke into the Norwich squad in the second half of last season as they won the EFL Championship in their first season after relegation from the Premier League.

His side host Liverpool at Carrow Road for the season opener with a capacity crowd expected to attend.

Head coach Daniel Farke said that the decision to include the uncapped Irish defender in the matchday squad or omit him will be made late.

The Kildare native made nine appearances for Farke’s side in the Championship in 2020/21, including eight-in-a-row at the end of the season.

The defender only failed to complete ninety minutes once in that span which saw him earn a place at the heart of the Norwich defence.

Omobamidele played in the Canaries’ final pre-season game against Newcastle United and was set to earn his first Premier League appearance this weekend against the 2019/20 champions.

Daniel Farke will also be without winger Przemyslaw Placheta and Sam Byram as well – the latter is recovering from a long-term injury.

Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones for the clash after he damaged ligaments in a pre-season clash with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

It is expected that the Greek full-back will step in for Robertson in competitive fixtures in his absence.

Tsimikas only made seven appearances for Liverpool in his debut season in England as a result of early-season injury problems and Robertson’s ever-presence in the squad.

However, the 25-year-old has had an impressive pre-season this summer and will look to carry over his form into the new season and get more appearances for the club that signed him last summer.

Norwich will host Liverpool in their Premier League season opener on Saturday, August 14th at 5:30 pm.

