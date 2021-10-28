Rodgers: Leicester win was ‘great education for academy boys’

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said that his side’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was a good experience for the academy players that made an appearance.

The Foxes won 4-2 on penalties after Graham Potter’s Seagulls had equalised twice in the game’s 90 minutes.

Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman had twice put Leicester ahead but Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu brought their side level.

Mwepu missed the deciding penalty as Wales number one Danny Ward denied him to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

“It was a good victory for us,” the Northern Irishman told LCFC TV at full-time. “Of course, whenever you’ve got lots of players coming in who haven’t had a lot of game time, I thought we looked a little tired in the second half.

“But what you can’t question is the players’ mentality and their spirit. They showed great qualities, especially when they got the equaliser and we were able to score straight away. I’m delighted for the guys. They had to work very, very hard for it.

“Brighton are a good side, you can see they pass the ball well, but we always looked a threat. Your spirit can never be broken. There are some teams that can get pegged back and just don’t have that belief.

“Given everything, we had five Academy boys within the game, so that’s great to see them getting that experience. That’s a great education for them.

“We’ve always said our mindset is: ‘Listen, you’re never going to have it all your own way’. If you do go behind, or you do go level in the game, you keep pushing right to the very end.”

