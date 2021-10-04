Salah stars as Liverpool draw with champions City on Merseyside

1 total views, 1 views today

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show on Sunday as Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw that will live long in the memory of fans.

The visitors were the dominant party in the first half but Liverpool went down the tunnel unscathed after 45 minutes and came out of it a different side.

They played with more confidence and did not allow City to bully them as much as they did in the first half – Liverpool only managed a shot in the eighth minute before the second half.

Mo Salah was at the centre of everything good for Jurgen Klopp’s side as his presence on the right flank caused many problems for a City defence that had only allowed six shots on target in the league before this game.

His movement was a problem and Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané worked well with this, the latter confidently finishing the opener after the Egyptian fashioned the chance for him.

It was a classic Liverpool counter-attack in which Salah and Mané rolled back the years to open the scoring for the Reds.

However, the midfield and the selection of James Milner at right-back continued to let Liverpool down as chances kept leaking – eventually, a goal was conceded.

Yet, Salah continued to cause trouble against City’s left side and conjured up a moment of brilliance similar to does he has done before.

Curtis Jones was awarded the assist for Salah’s goal but it was the Egyptian that made the chance for himself.

He received the ball several yards from the edge of the City box and escaped a three-man press before entering the box, staring down centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

He opened a space for himself to move beyond Laporte with an eye for a shot and fired one past Ederson to the delight of the 40,000 Liverpool fans in attendance.

It was a move he has done several times before – against Tottenham in 2018 and Napoli in the season Liverpool brought home the Champions League trophy for the first time in 14 years.

Yet, that’s what made it so special.

Regardless of De Bruyne’s equaliser and the final result, the goal will go into the pantheon of unforgettable moments that Mo Salah has produced in a Liverpool shirt, which will undoubtedly see many more enter it.

