Shamrock Rovers Looking To Bounce Back Against Finn Harps

By
James Roulston Mooney
-

 3 total views,  3 views today

Shamrock Rovers are looking to bounce back from their FAI Cup exit with a win against Ballybofey’s Finn Harps on Friday night.

The defending SSE Airtricity League Champions were knocked out by Bohemians in the second round of the FAI Cup on Sunday.

The two sides were reduced to 10 men each after a scuffle between Bohs forward Georgie Kelly and Rovers captain Ronan Finn led to both players receiving their marching orders – Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley does not agree with Finn’s dismissal but says his side “have to accept it.”

Bradley reflected on the game and noted that he felt that it was a match of poor quality throughout.

“I thought it was a poor game in general,” the Rovers boss said. “It looked like we had come off the back of a hectic schedule.”
“In terms of our performance, we were nowhere near what our levels can be so we know we can perform better.”
Their opponents, Bohemians, sunk last year’s FAI Cup finalists with two fantastic goals proving to be too much for Rovers to handle.
Ali Coote scored a stunning free-kick from distance to put his side ahead that was momentarily cancelled out by Roberto Lopes in the 78th minute before Andy Lyons’ solo effort sealed the win for Bohs four minutes from time.
The side now set their eyes on Finn Harps as they are welcomed to Finn Park by the hosts for the second time this season.
The last visit to Donegal saw Bradley’s men leave with one clean sheet, two goals and three points and the 36-year-old will be looking for more of the same on Friday night.
Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia are all still unavailable for the Hoops and two unnamed players were looked at on Friday morning ahead of the game after suffering knocks.
Bradley was complimentary of Ollie Horgan’s Harps’ recent form after they beat St Patrick’s Athletic.
“I think Finn Harps are playing really well. I watched them against St Pat’s and they won the game quite comfortably and they were good against Derry as well.
“It’s a tough game but we’re looking forward to it. We’ve had a nice break after the game on Sunday which we needed to re-focus and get ready.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here