Champions League: Slovan Bratislava v Shamrock Rovers – Team News, Betting

Here is all you need to know ahead of Shamrock Rovers Champions League qualifier clash against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday

The first-round qualifier match will take place at 17:30 on Wednesday, 7th July in the National Stadium in Slovakia. Shamrock Rovers will live stream the match on the link here

Rovers are past the halfway stage in the league and they sit on top. They are ahead of Sligo Rovers by goal difference due to some patchy form recently.

In the last few weeks, injuries have been the main concern for Stephen Bradley’s team, and this week they will miss midfielders, Chris McCann and Neil Farrugia.

Manager Bradley said at a press conference: “We’ve had a tough time the last five or six weeks in terms of injuries, there’s no getting away from that but it’s great to start seeing the players coming back.”

“It’s important to have everyone available as much as possible because between now and the end of the season there’s going to be a lot of big games.”

Although Bratislava has a very good team, this will be their first match since the end of May. They will be physically ready, but will they be mentally?

These two sides have not faced each other in recent history so these two legs could be an unpredictable, interesting affair.

Predicted Line-ups

Shamrock Rovers

Formation

5-3-2

Predicted Starting 11

Mannus (GK), Gannon, Grace, Lopes, Hoare, Scales, Finn, O’Neil, Burke, Greene, Gaffney

Injuries/Suspensions

McCann, Farrugia

SK Slovan Bratislava

Formation

4-2-1-3

Predicted Starting 11

Greif (GK), De Marco, Bozhikov, Abena, Paushek, Rabiu, de Kamps, Holman, Ratao, Strelec, Daniel

Injuries/ Suspensions

None

Betting

Shamrock Rovers are unlikely to grab a win away from home with odds of 5/1.

For the game to end in a draw, the odds are 3/1.

Slovan Bratislava is the bookmakers’ clear favorite with odds of 1/2 to win.

Score Prediction

Now that the ‘away goal’ rules have been removed from the Champions League, Bradley’s side’s job is not to score but the keep the score line low.

The manager says that they understand their opponents so expect the game to end 1-0 to Slovan Bratislava as they have their home fans as an advantage.

“We know what they’re about, they’re a very good side but it’s one that excites us and one that we’re looking forward to,” added Bradley.

