SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will face Waterford in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.



FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers were one of the 13 clubs to receive a bye to the second round of the competition, due to the shortened 2020 season format.

St. Patrick’s Athletic will travel to Finn Harps and in the final tie of the first round, Neale Fenn will host his former club Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

Extra.ie FAI Cup – First Round Draw

Cork City v Longford Town

Dundalk v Waterford

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Byes

Athlone Town

Bohemians

Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers

Derry City

Drogheda United

Galway United

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

UCD AFC

Wexford

