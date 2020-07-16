SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will face Waterford in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.
FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers were one of the 13 clubs to receive a bye to the second round of the competition, due to the shortened 2020 season format.
St. Patrick’s Athletic will travel to Finn Harps and in the final tie of the first round, Neale Fenn will host his former club Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.
Extra.ie FAI Cup – First Round Draw
Cork City v Longford Town
Dundalk v Waterford
Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic
Byes
Athlone Town
Bohemians
Bray Wanderers
Cabinteely
Cobh Ramblers
Derry City
Drogheda United
Galway United
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne
Sligo Rovers
UCD AFC
Wexford