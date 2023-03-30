Four Players You Should Look To Move On Ahead Of Gameweek 30

804 total views, 804 views today

We’re heading into a crucial period of the Premier League season, and it’s one that could prove to be make or break for Fantasy Football players who are battling it out to secure top-spot in their respective leagues. We’re going to look at four players who you should consider moving on ahead of gameweek 30.

David Raya – Brentford

This might come as a slight surprise, but now could be the ideal time to move Raya on ahead of the final eight gameweeks of the fantasy football season. The Brentford shot-stopper is one of the highest-scoring goalkeepers in fantasy football this term, and has caught the eye with many a strong performance for Thomas Frank’s side, who continue to go from strength to strength.

However, Brentford have a tricky run of fixtures in the top-flight to come, which includes hosting Newcastle United this weekend, before taking on relegation-threatened Wolves away from home, which could prove to be a busy afternoon for the Bees goalkeeper. Raya has been brilliant this season, but if you’re looking to potentially fire yourself into top-spot in your own personal leagues, then making this bold call could be the perfect opportunity to add a timely boost to your points total.

Pervis Estupinan – Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have been brilliant this season, and many FPL managers have been adding Seagulls players to their squads as this year’s league campaign has progressed. One of those to be in popular demand is Pervis Estupinan. He’s owned by over 10% of players this season, and it’s clear to see why, with the full-back scoring plenty of points in a Brighton team that have kept plenty of clean sheets this term.

Now could be the time to move him on though, with Brighton taking on Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their next two matches, which could result in them conceding goals, which is far from ideal for any defender. Not only that though, Brighton aren’t playing in gameweek 32. So there isn’t a better reason for moving the 25-year-old out of your teams for the time being, as Brighton could struggle for clean sheets. They’re likely to still be in the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Seagulls can force themselves into the picture in the near future.

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Newcastle have caught the eye with some hugely impressive showings in this year’s league campaign which has given Eddie Howe’s side a serious chance of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League. Trippier made a blistering start to the 2022/23 season with the Magpies in terms of points scoring on fantasy football, but he has struggled to maintain that consistency in recent weeks.

Newcastle haven’t got the easiest run of fixtures coming up, with away trips to Brentford and Aston Villa being followed by hosting Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek 32, which is far from a routine win. Trippier will be tested defensively, and it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him add to his yellow card tally, which currently stands at five. There are much more cost-effective options available to fantasy football fanatics heading into the final few weeks of the Premier League season, and taking Trippier out of your team could prove to be a bold but shrewd decision.

Leandro Trossard – Arsenal

Trossard has hit the ground running with Arsenal, since completing a move to the Emirates Stadium from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Belgian playmaker was on hand to provide three assists for his Gunners team-mates in a comfortable win over London rivals Fulham earlier this year, and he’s been a strong player to rely on for Mikel Arteta when called upon.

However, with Gabriel Jesus returning to the first-team picture, it’s likely that Trossard will see reduced game-time, especially with a tough run of fixtures coming up. They take on Liverpool, West Ham, and Southampton, before facing title-chasing rivals Manchester City, where Arsenal’s attacking threat is likely to be nullified by Pep Guardiola’s side.









