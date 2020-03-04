It appears Aston Villa made a loss £68.3m in the 2018/19 season, a £30m increase from the previous year a record for a Championship side.

Promotion & Aston Villa Loss

Excluding promotion & other one off costs & income, Aston Villa made an operating loss of £84 million in 2018/19, it made £36m profit from the sale of Villa Park, £14.5m in HS2 compensation, £10.6m from player sale profits, paid £16m bonuses on promotion & paid £30m to Randy Lerner on being promoted. Turnover – down 20% to £51.4m as a direct result of £18.07m reduction in TV income (via reduction in parachute payment)

Cashflow

In terms of cash flow, the accounts show that Villa had £21.9m cash in the bank a substantial increase on the £2.4m recorded in 2018.

Turnover was down from £68.6m to £54.3m due to a reduction in TV revenue from parachute payments.

Sustainability rules

In a statement in the accounts, Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed that the club had remained compliant with the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules and remained confident they would pass the Premier League’s threshold.