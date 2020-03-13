The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership has been suspended until at least the April 3rd.

The Premier League says it intends to return on 4 April, “subject to medical advice and conditions at the time”.

In a statement the Premier League said: “Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

“In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19. “In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The suspension of elite football in England means the England friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for 27 March and 31 March respectively, will not take place.