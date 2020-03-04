FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn joined former Republic of Ireland Women’s international Olivia O’Toole, UEFA EURO 2020 volunteers and tournament mascot Skillzy to mark the ‘100 Days To Go’ milestone in Dublin today.

Dublin will host three matches from Group E and one Round of 16 clash in June, in the world’s third largest sporting event. UEFA EURO 2020 is expected to reach in excess of 5 billion broadcast viewers in this, its 60th year.

With Poland and Sweden already booked into Dublin for the group stages, the final Group E team will be confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs later this month with the Republic of Ireland vying for the final coveted place alongside Bosnia, Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

Over 110,000 supporters are set to visit Ireland this summer for Euro 2020 and Quinn believes that they will play a major part in showcasing the best of Ireland to the world.

Speaking in Dublin, FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn said: “UEFA EURO 2020 will be an incredible showcase for Irish football, Irish sport and indeed the Irish nation and we are hugely excited to reach this significant milestone with 100 days to go.

“There’s a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes as Dublin joins the 11 other cities in hosting matches. The four matches to be held in the Dublin Arena will leave a lasting legacy for our game across Ireland.

“With over 1,400 volunteers already signed up by the UEFA EURO 2020 team and our partners in Dublin City Council, spanning more than 70 nationalities, it is especially fitting that we celebrate their involvement today. If you are interested in being a part of this exciting summer of football, there are still some places available so do get in touch with the Volunteer team.

“Volunteerism is at the core of our wonderful sport and their engagement and participation will greatly enhance the match-day experience for the tens of thousands of supporters who will descend on Dublin in June.”

Joining Quinn on the landmark day was fellow Dubliner Olivia O’Toole who is one of the Republic of Ireland’s most decorated international footballers and who scored 54 goals in a hugely successful 18-year career, from 1991-2009.

UEFA EURO 2020 will open on Friday, 12 June in Rome and will conclude with the final on Sunday, 12 July in London.

To be a part of the EURO 2020 City Volunteer Team visit: https://euro2020.fai.ie/2020/ 02/27/be-part-of-euro-2020- city-volunteer-team/

Dublin’s UEFA EURO 2020 Fixtures:

Monday, 15 June: Poland v Play-Off Winner B (5pm)

Friday, 19 June: Sweden v Play-Off Winner B (2pm)

Wednesday, 24 June: Sweden v Poland (5pm)

Tuesday, 30 June: Winner Group D v Second Place Group F (5pm)