Connacht Rugby Squad – Injury updates for 2023/24 Season

Connacht Rugby Squad Update For injuries and squad news for the 2023/24 URC and Champions Cup matches. 

**Connacht Rugby Squad Update: Preparing for the BKT URC Opener Against Ospreys**

As Connacht Rugby gears up for the BKT United Rugby Championship opener against Ospreys this Saturday, the management team shares key updates on player availability and recovery:

Unavailable Player:

**Paul Boyle (Wrist):** Unfortunately, Paul Boyle will be sidelined for selection this week due to a wrist injury.

Players Nearing Return:

– **Shayne Bolton (Hamstring):** Targeting a return in the coming weeks, Shayne Bolton is diligently working towards full fitness after a hamstring issue.
– **Dave Heffernan (Thigh):** Aiming for a swift return, Dave Heffernan, recovering from a thigh injury, is on track to make himself available for selection soon.
– **Sean Jansen (Calf/Ankle):** In the rehabilitation phase, Sean Jansen is focusing on recovering from a calf/ankle issue and aims to return to selection availability in the near future.

Santiago Cordero’s Rehabilitation Progress:

**Santiago Cordero (Knee):**

Following surgery, Santiago Cordero is on a positive path to recovery. The management team reports that he has begun a rehabilitation plan, indicating encouraging progress.

Stay tuned for further updates as Connacht Rugby faces Ospreys in the BKT URC opener. The team remains committed to keeping fans informed about player statuses and the exciting developments in the season ahead.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
