Connacht Rugby Squad – Injury updates for 2023/24 Season

**Connacht Rugby Squad Update: Preparing for the BKT URC Opener Against Ospreys**

As Connacht Rugby gears up for the BKT United Rugby Championship opener against Ospreys this Saturday, the management team shares key updates on player availability and recovery:

Unavailable Player:

**Paul Boyle (Wrist):** Unfortunately, Paul Boyle will be sidelined for selection this week due to a wrist injury.

Players Nearing Return:

– **Shayne Bolton (Hamstring):** Targeting a return in the coming weeks, Shayne Bolton is diligently working towards full fitness after a hamstring issue.

– **Dave Heffernan (Thigh):** Aiming for a swift return, Dave Heffernan, recovering from a thigh injury, is on track to make himself available for selection soon.

– **Sean Jansen (Calf/Ankle):** In the rehabilitation phase, Sean Jansen is focusing on recovering from a calf/ankle issue and aims to return to selection availability in the near future.

Santiago Cordero’s Rehabilitation Progress:

**Santiago Cordero (Knee):**

Following surgery, Santiago Cordero is on a positive path to recovery. The management team reports that he has begun a rehabilitation plan, indicating encouraging progress.

