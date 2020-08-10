The Extra.ie FAI Cup matches live on WATCHLOI

The Extra.ie FAI Cup first round matches will all be available to watch live on WATCHLOI.



Three matches are set to take place in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup starting tonight.

St. Patrick’s Athletic will travel to Finn Harps with kick-off at 7.45pm, before a double-header tomorrow.

SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk welcome Waterford to Oriel Park and First Division Longford Town travel to Cork City, with kick-off at 7.45pm in both fixtures.

Season pass holders will be able to watch all three of the matches as part of their package whilst match passes will also be available for the games.

Season passes are just €55 for the entire season whilst match passes for each game are just €5.

For the Tuesday double-header, you can watch both matches at the same time on different devices through the same account.

