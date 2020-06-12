Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Tallaght Stadium will become a four stand stadium with capacity now set to be 10,000. South Dublin County Council confirmed that the venue will receive a 7.7 million upgrade.

RTE Sport report that a new 2,000 seat North Stand will be built. It will include a Shamrock Rovers club shop and offices. The West Stand of the stadium is set to also be developed. This will include a corporate area. As we know Tallaght Stadium is owned by the South Dublin County Council. Shamrock Rovers play their home games here and according to RTE allowed a maximum of 40 games during the season.

The new plan was voted on and agreed on by elected members on Monday last. Tallaght Stadium has also music events in the past and they are now looking at promoting this a bit more. The stadium will now be classed as a UEFA Category 4 venue and it will be allowed to host any European competition games, including the Champions League.

South Dublin County Council released a statement saying, ‘South Dublin County Council has announced a €7.7m upgrade of Tallaght Stadium that includes the building of a new North Stand and development of the West Stand to a high-quality corporate area. The plans were agreed by elected members of the Council at the recent June Council meeting”.