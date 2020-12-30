Tottenham vs. Fulham fixture postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Manchester City vs. Everton was also cancelled earlier in the week.

The Tottenham vs. Fulham bout which was scheduled to take place this evening has been called off due to COVID-19 fears. The decision was made by the Premier League after a significant rise in cases within the Fulham camp.

Manchester City vs. Everton was also postponed during the week after an outbreak of cases in the City squad.

The Premier League today announced that fixtures would resume despite the increase in cases, a statement which they reaffirmed following the cancellation of this evening’s match.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.”, the Premier League stated.

The date for the rescheduled bout is yet to be confirmed.

Spurs’ fixture with Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting Full statement: https://t.co/KInrnKDl2D#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/SjQUpOvVLv — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2020

