UEFA Champions League semi-finalists confirmed

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all won their quarter-final ties.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been fully confirmed today after Manchester City and Real Madrid managed to overcome their opponents over two legs. They’ll be joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, who achieved the same feat yesterday.

Manchester City were tasked with defeating Borussia Dortmund over two legs to get to the semi-finals and they managed it in the end, despite a shaky start which seen them go down 1-0 (2-2 on aggregate). They eventually managed to win the tie 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.

The other English side playing tonight, Liverpool, couldn’t quite achieve qualification like their neighbours. It was a scoreless draw between themselves and Real Madrid tonight, but the latter’s 3-1 victory in the first was enough to propel them into the semis.

Chelsea managed to beat Porto over two legs last night while Paris Saint-Germain went through on away goals against Bayern Munich, despite losing 1-0 on the night.

The fixtures and dates for the semi-final ties have already been confirmed. Chelsea will take on Real Madrid while Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain, meaning there’s every possibility we could see an all-English final. The semi-finals will be played between the 27th April and 5th May.

The final will then be played on Saturday 29th May at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

