Muay Thai Phenom Petjeeja Earns $100K ONE Championship Contract

There could be a new star on the MMA circuit, as Muay Thai superstar Phenom Petjeeja certainly looks on her way to the top of the sport.



The 21-year-old boldly claimed that the ‘Queen is Back’ following her most recent success, and she will now be handed a global platform to maintain her progression toward the top of the sport. A betting favourite with Thailand’s best online sportsbooks, Petjeeja will now be handed a rivaled opportunity in the United States, as she has signed a big promotional deal worth $100,000 with ONE’s Fight Night to compete in a primetime slow in the United States.

Petjeeja Earns Huge Contract

Petjeeja continued her rapid rise through the ranks on May 12, as she landed a dominant victory over Ines Pilutti in the dying seconds of the opening round. It was a clinical performance by the Thai superstar in the atomweight division, and it would have been no less than the dominant display that the Muay Thai superstar would have been expecting.

Her aggression throughout the opening round was ultimately too much for her opponent, as Petjeeja continued to land heavy blows to her rival before her second victory in the ONE promotion was secured. However, it was the manner of her performance that captured the attention of Chatri Sityodtong, as the ONE Chairman immediately revealed that she would be offered a $100,000 ONE Championship contract in the aftermath.

Huge Opportunity

It was a career-altering night for the Muay Thai superstar, as the victory promises to change her life forever. A massive opportunity will now be on the horizon for the Thai fighter, as she will compete in the United States in a primetime slot on the ONE Fight Night series in North America. It will be a massive promotional opportunity for the Thai fighter, and one that she promised the chairman she wouldn’t let pass her by.

In the aftermath of her massive victory, she told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson how much she was looking forward to the opportunity of fighting in North America. She revealed that she wouldn’t let down the chairman for giving her the biggest opportunity of her career, and promised that she would continue to train incredibly hard so that she is prepared for whatever her upcoming rival has to throw at her.

Incredible Rise Through The Ranks

For those that have followed Petjeeja’s career to this point, the fact that she has been handed a massive opportunity in North America would come as no surprise. The victory at ONE Lumpinee was her tenth straight victory in MMA, and she has now been incredibly competitive in her recent career. She also brings in a wealth of experience in the octagon, despite being aged just 21.

Her career in the sport dates back to before she turned ten, as she had competed in over 100 fights from a young age. Petjeeja also fought on 70 occasions in those early bouts against boys, as there weren’t enough girls for her to compete against to feed her appetite to continue to improve in Muay Thai competitive competition.

The Thai star boasts an incredible professional record, as she has won on 203 occasions, losing on just 12 occasions. Since competing in the West, she has been perfect, as she currently boasts a 5-0 professional record. Throughout her career, she has continued to pick up major honours, including victories in the WPMF Muay Thai World Championships, while she was also the WMC World Champion.

Her highest esteemed honour came in 2021, as she won the prestigious honour of Thai Fight Queen’s Cup. However, there only looks set to be higher targets in her sights now, and that could include a bid to win the top prize in the ONE promotion.

Conclusion

Petjeeja will now have her sights firmly set on her ONE Championship debut in the United States. However, there may be a slight delay before an opponent and the date for her debut in North America are confirmed. But, there would be no prizes for guessing the star that she has her sights set on, as a potential future bout for the atomweight Muay Thai top prize in the promotion would be her ultimate goal. That could lead to a fascinating future showdown with dominant Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

