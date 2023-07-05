Preview: Galway vs. Limerick – All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final 2023

Start Time and Match Details

The highly anticipated All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final between Galway and Limerick is set to take place on Saturday at 6 pm. Both teams have a rich history in the championship and are prepared to battle it out for a spot in the final.

Limerick’s Impressive Run

Limerick enters the semi-final having reached this stage for the sixth consecutive year. In the past five years, they have won four semi-finals, highlighting their strength and consistency. Meanwhile, Galway returns to the semi-final for the second year in a row, aiming to make it to the final this time around.

Paths to the Semi-Final: Limerick’s Journey

Limerick’s path to the semi-final has been challenging but fruitful. They started with a hard-fought victory over Waterford, followed by a thrilling encounter against Clare. Their clash with Tipperary ended in a draw, showcasing their resilience. Limerick’s determination was on full display as they overcame Cork in a high-scoring affair. They secured the Munster title after a narrow victory against Clare.

Top Scorers and Key Players for Limerick

Limerick boasts a talented lineup with several standout performers. Aaron Gillane has been their leading scorer, impressing with 1-36 points, including accurate free-taking. Diarmuid Byrnes has also made his mark, contributing 1-16 points. Seamus Flanagan, Tom Morrissey, and Cathal O’Neill have also been key contributors to Limerick’s scoring prowess.

Galway’s Path to the Semi-Final

Galway’s journey to the semi-final has been a mix of victories and setbacks. After defeating Wexford, they faced a tough challenge against Kilkenny in the Leinster final. Although they fell short in that match, Galway responded strongly by securing convincing wins against Westmeath and Antrim. Their hard-fought victory over Tipperary in the quarter-finals propelled them to this stage.

Key Players for Galway

Evan Niland has been Galway’s leading scorer, showcasing his accuracy from frees and ’65s’. Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, and Kevin Cooney have also been instrumental in Galway’s attacking front. Tom Monaghan has been a key contributor as well, providing stability in their scoring efforts.

Previous Championship Meetings

Galway and Limerick have a rich history in championship encounters. In their most recent clashes, Limerick emerged victorious in the 2022 and 2020 All-Ireland semi-finals. The teams also faced off in the 2018 All-Ireland final, with Limerick claiming the title. However, Galway holds a memorable victory over Limerick in a 2005 qualifier.

Recent All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Both teams have experienced success in recent All-Ireland semi-finals. Limerick has reached the semi-finals ten times, winning six and losing four. Galway has a similar record, having won six, drawn one, and lost three in their ten semi-final appearances.

Milestones and Records at Stake

Limerick aims to reach the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final for the fourth consecutive year, a feat not achieved since 1936. Galway, on the other hand, seeks redemption after their loss in the 2018 final against Limerick. The upcoming clash marks the 16th championship meeting between the counties, with Limerick holding a 10-4 advantage, along with one draw.

League Encounter and Managerial Records

Galway and Limerick faced off earlier this year in the Allianz League, where Limerick emerged victorious with a scoreline of 0-24 to 0-19. This result adds an extra layer of anticipation and rivalry to their upcoming clash in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

In terms of managerial records, John Kiely has been at the helm of Limerick for seven seasons. Under his guidance, Limerick has shown exceptional form, with a championship record of 27 wins, 3 draws, and 6 losses out of 36 matches. Henry Shefflin, in his second season as Galway manager, has also made a positive impact, leading the team to 9 wins, 3 draws, and 4 losses in 15 championship matches.

For Limerick, reaching a fourth consecutive All-Ireland final would be a significant achievement for a Munster county, a feat last accomplished by Cork in the early 2000s. Both teams are hungry for success and will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure a spot in the final.

Starting Teams

We may have starting teams by Thursday night but they have to be released by Friday afternoon.

Galway

Jason Flynn is ruled out

Limerick’s

Declan Hannon doubtful

