The Scottish Premiership and Sky Sports have come on board to offer SPL fans virtual season tickets. These tickets will allow fans to watch broadcasts of their clubs home games when action resumes in August.

RTE Sport report that the Scottish Professional League announced it had agreed terms with Sky Sports on a new package to show 48 games next season. They have also spread the cost of rebate for fixtures not completed this season in a five year contract. Chief Executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, Neil Doncaster said, “This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by Covid-19 and I’m grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sports”.

He continued, “This agreement means that any liability for games not delivered during Season 2019/20 has now been settled, on terms that reflect Sky’s status as a committed partner and supporter of Scottish football.” Celtic were confirmed Scottish Champions earlier last month after it was determined the season would not be completed. It was the Glasgow based side 9th sucessive title in a row in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the SPFL have also asked clubs if they would back 14 team Scottish Premiership next season. BBC Sport report that letters have been sent to clubs in the top two tiers. The proposal would mean Inverness Caledonian Thistle would be promoted if it was passed. Hearts owner, Ann Budge, has already been in talks with the SPFL. She has suggested a change for two seasons to replace the 12-10-10-10 configuration. This would also mean the Edinburgh based club would avoid relegation.