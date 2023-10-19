Punchestown goes more customer friendly for 2024 Festival

Punchestown Racecourse Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024 Festival

Irish Jump Racing Hub Gears Up for Flagship Event

Punchestown Racecourse has revealed compelling plans and enhancements for the much-anticipated 2024 Punchestown Festival. The home of Irish jump racing is set to launch ticket, hospitality, and general sales for the flagship event scheduled from Tuesday, April 30th, to Saturday, May 4th.

Strategic Four-Step Plan

Crafted from customer feedback, business analysis, market research, and consultation, the comprehensive four-step plan takes into account the scale of the five-day fixture, commercial implications, economic impact, and stakeholder considerations.

1. Earlier Start Times

The first two days of the 2024 Punchestown Festival will kick off at 2.30 pm, a shift from the current 3.40 pm start time. In response to market research indicating a preference among around 70% of paying clients, this adjustment aims to facilitate travel and post-racing arrangements.

2. Ticket Products and Pricing

Addressing the priority of value for money, a thorough review of ticket pricing and products results in a reduced cost of €30 for the first three days and €40 for Friday and Saturday. The new Choice Ticket replaces the original Flexi ticket, offering flexibility for Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday attendance. Concessions for seniors, students, groups, and free entry for children under 14 underscore the commitment to accessibility.

3. Refreshed Festival Layout

A comprehensive refresh of the festival layout includes the removal of the traditional reserved enclosure and introduces new racegoer amenities. This strategic move aims to optimize enclosures, utilize all available facilities, enhance footfall flow, and alleviate potential pressure points.

4. Enhance & Improve Raceday Experience

Committed to an ongoing pursuit of excellent customer experience, Punchestown aims to enhance the raceday visit in tandem with the new layout. Emphasizing diverse demographics and varied preferences, the plan focuses on delivering great quality food and beverage options with efficient, friendly service in comfortable surroundings.

Punchestown CEO, Conor O’Neill, on the Vision

Conor O’Neill, Punchestown CEO, emphasizes the positive nature of the announcement, acknowledging the importance of feedback in shaping and improving their offerings. O’Neill stresses that the customer-centric approach is integral to delivering the best Punchestown experience. He highlights the delicate balance between customer satisfaction and the success of Punchestown, signaling optimism for the 2024 Punchestown Festival.

The 2024 Punchestown Festival promises an unparalleled experience, and tickets are now on sale. For comprehensive information, visit www.punchestown.com

