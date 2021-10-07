Vlahovic rejects new contract with Arsenal move on the cards

1,089 total views, 1,089 views today

Fiorentina’s demanding striker Dusan Vlahovic has rejected a contract extension at the club intensifying rumors of a move away

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has confirmed to the press that Vlahovic and his agent have not accepted any of the club’s contract extensions so far.

It is still very early in the season so the owner has said that they will try to find ‘feasible, appropriate solutions’ to his negotiations.

The Serbian international has shown some great quality this year at the club. The Gunners already showed interest in the forward with rumours in the summer that they would attempt to buy him.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano made his opinion clear that he did not think the deal would go through. This will still not stop Arsenal from trying to complete the deal this January or summer.

You can hear the Atalanta fans chanting towards Vlahovic “Zingaro” (Gypsy) while he was interviewed. This is quite sad as it’s not needed. This shouldn’t be tolerated but once again Serie A did nothing. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/BrEjGHv56e — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) October 5, 2021

Vlahovic is a 21-year-old Serbian forward that has spent three years at the Florence club. Standing at just under 6’3”, he has proved to be a problem for many defenders in Serie A.

So far this year he has scored four league goals and got an assist in seven games. This puts him on track to equal his tally of 21 goals last season.

The left-footed striker has an estimated value of €42 million but most Premier League clubs will try to get him for cheaper. With only a year and a half left on his contract, Fiorentina will want to get their money’s worth by the end of this year.

Arsenal is still on the hunt for a new star striker. So far this season, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Alexandre Lacazette is not in the club’s long-term plans.

The Gunners will now want a decent replacement for the 30-year-old Frenchman. Reports have said that the club is also interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins.

For now, Arteta will focus on the team he has at the moment to get a high finish in this year’s league.

21 – Dusan #Vlahovic has scored the most goals (21) in Serie A in 2021. Predator. pic.twitter.com/MpOxA4ZeKv — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 5, 2021

