Watch: Dele Alli scores outrageous overhead kick as Tottenham progress in Europa League

Their 8-1 aggregate win over Wolfsberger AC means they qualify for the round of 16.

Tottenham took on Wolfsberger AC tonight in a bid to secure their qualification into the Europa League round of 16.

The North London club won the first leg 4-1 and they managed to produce a similarly impressive performance this tonight, winning 4-0 to comfortably qualify for the next round.

Dele Alli stole the show on the night as he scored the opening goal with an extraordinary overhead kick.

Irish international Matt Doherty provided the assist but Dele Alli did all the work. He controlled Doherty’s low cross with an upwards touch before unleashing a superb overhead kick from just inside the area to make it 1-0.

Dele Alli has endured a rough few months at Tottenham, struggling to retain his place in the first team having initially been brilliant when Jose Mourinho took over. This has led to some questioning the nature of the relationship between the two.

His performance tonight, however, should propel him into the first team picture yet again, having also provided 2 assists in the game.

Tottenham’s next game comes against Burnley on Sunday, could Dele Alli start a rare Premier League game this season?

