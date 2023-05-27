Mayo Retain Connacht Minor Football Championship Title with Victory over Galway

Electric Ireland Connacht MFC Final

Mayo 2-13 Galway 1-10

Early Exchange and Mayo’s Response

In a highly anticipated clash between reigning provincial champions and reigning All-Ireland champions, Mayo emerged victorious over Galway in the Connacht Minor Football Championship final held at Tuam Stadium. Galway initially took the lead, courtesy of impressive scores from captain Shay McGlinchey, building a three-point advantage. However, Mayo quickly turned the tide, responding with five consecutive scores, including two from Darragh Beirne, who later claimed the man of the match title.

Galway’s Fightback and Mayo’s Persistence

Despite losing Seán Walsh to injury, Galway regained control in the second quarter, tallying five of the next six scores. Ross Coen, Daniel Fitzmaurice, and Olan Kelly showcased their scoring prowess for Galway, while Mayo’s Rio Mortimer contributed their sole score during this period. Galway entered halftime with a narrow lead of 0-8 to 0-7, but Mayo remained resilient.

Mayo’s Bench Makes a Difference

As the game progressed, Mayo seized the crucial moments, with their substitutes leaving a significant impact on the match. In a critical phase of the game, Gavin Forry, a Mayo substitute, drew a foul inside the square, leading to Tom Lydon confidently converting a penalty in the 42nd minute. Mayo’s momentum continued to build, with Forry and fellow replacement Thomas Tuffy each finding the back of the net. This surge propelled Mayo into a commanding 2-10 to 0-10 lead, placing them in a favorable position to secure victory.

Galway’s Late Rally Falls Short

Galway’s Fionán Ó Conghaile provided a glimmer of hope for his team, netting a goal with his first touch in the 49th minute. However, this would prove to be Galway’s final score, as Mayo’s defense tightened and denied any further breakthroughs. Galway’s chances further diminished with Vinny Gill receiving a second yellow card. Mayo effectively closed out the game, with Tom Lydon converting two late frees, supported by a successful free from Darragh Beirne.

Scorers and Lineups

Mayo’s Tom Lydon emerged as a top scorer with 1-3 to his name, including a penalty goal, while Darragh Beirne showcased his accuracy with 0-5 points. Thomas Tuffy, Rio Mortimer, Fionan O’Reilly, Tiernan Egan, Senan Guilfoyle, and Gavin Forry each contributed 0-1 point to Mayo’s total.

For Galway, Charlie Cox stood out with 0-3 points, including two from frees, while Fionán Ó Conghaile scored the crucial goal. Shay McGlinchey, Ross Coen, Olan Kelly, Ciarán Mulhern, Daniel Fitzmaurice, and Ciarán McDonagh each added 0-1 point to Galway’s tally.

Mayo: Conor Meaney; James Lavelle, Rio Mortimer (captain), Yousif Coghill; Jamie Clarke, Eoin McGreal, Fionan O’Reilly; Tiernan Egan, Shane Cunningham; Colm Lynch, Senan Guilfoyle, Dara Neary; Darragh Beirne, Tom Lydon, Josh Carey.

Subs: Gavin Forry for Carey (35), Thomas Tuffy for Neary (42), Seán Walsh for O’Reilly (43), Conor Ryder for Egan (55), Ryan Gibbons for Lynch (60+1).

Galway: Cillian Walsh; Conor McNally, Vinny Gill, Tiarnán Proulx; Brian O’Malley, Ross Coen, Seán Rhattigan; Shay McGlinchey (captain), Olan Kelly; Ciarán Mulhern, Charlie Cox, Ciarán McDonagh; Mikey Mulryan, Seán Walsh,Daniel Fitzmaurice.

Subs: Stephen O’Grady for Walsh inj (24), Seán O’Flynn for Rhattigan (40), Ruairí Walkin for McDonagh (44), Fionán Ó Conghaile for Fitzmaurice (48), Cillian Gannon for Cox inj (60+5).

