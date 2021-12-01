Watford v Chelsea – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,112 total views, 1,112 views today

Claudio Ranieri welcomes his former club, Chelsea to Watford in this midweek clash in Round 14 of the Premier League

Watford v Chelsea will kick off at 19:30 tonight, Wednesday 1st December in the Vicarage Road Stadium. Referee David Coote will take charge of the tie.

For those that could not get tickets, the match will also be shown on Premier Sports ROI 2.

Although Watford has shown to be an impressive and exciting team so far in the Premier League season, Leeds United’s victory last night has dropped them into 17th place. A shock victory tonight could spring Ranieri’s team into 12th place.

The Hornets have become a team to kill the bigger clubs as they have already beaten Manchester United, Everton, and Aston Villa this year. Their major worry is that the team has been hit with injury concerns such as the keeper Ben Foster and star winger Emmanuel Dennis.

Tuchel will be looking at this tie with a smile on his face. Watford has not kept a clean sheet in 12 matches while Chelsea has the most with eight. This is the club’s best chance to open the gap between themselves, Manchester City, and Liverpool after their 1-1 draw with Man United at the weekend.

This will also be a good opportunity to pick up points on the road while some of their major players recover such as Ngolo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, and Ben Chilwell.

This has become a one-sided affair in the last six years as the Blues have won eight of their last 11 games. There have also been two draws between the two sides while Watford has managed one solitary victory in 2018.

They most recently faced each other in July 2020 as Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors and Watford were later relegated.

Latest team news & injury update for our game against Watford. pic.twitter.com/JISCLXTnqK — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 30, 2021

Watford v Chelsea Probable Starting Teams

Watford

Formation

4-3-3

Probable Starting 11

Bachmann (GK), Rose, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kiko, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverly, King, Fletcher, Hernández.

Injuries / Suspensions

Foster (Groin), Dennis (Knock), Sierralta (Hamstring), Sarr (Knee), Sema (Knee), Baah (Ankle), N’Koulou (Hamstring), Etebo (Thigh), Kucka (Knee)

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Alonso, Jorginho, Saul, Azpilicueta, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Injuries / Suspensions

Chilwell (Cruciate ligament), Kovacic (Hamstring), Kanté (Knee), Werner (Muscle injury)

Only two players have scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in the Premier League this season: 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

🇳🇬 Emmanuel Dennis Watford's main man delivers again. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NXJDGOyYJq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 28, 2021

Watford v Chelsea Match Betting

Watford to win: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Chelsea to win: 2/7

Score Prediction

Coming into this match, it seems like a free hit for Tuchel’s Chelsea. The Hornet’s large injury list and the Blues continued strong form seem to show that the game can only go one way. Although Watford will try to put up a fight at home expect them to still lose by a hefty margin.

Expect the game to end 3-0 to Chelsea.

Watford Vs Chelsea tomorrow, a reminder of THIS Jorginho pass🤩. 🎥: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/xEW01luzgT — Olieć (@EddieOliech) November 30, 2021

