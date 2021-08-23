West Ham still want to sign Kurt Zouma

7 total views, 7 views today

Chelsea have an abundance of defensive talents and West Ham United are in need of a new center-back general, step in Kurt Zouma

The French center half has been an unused substitute in Chelsea’s opening two matches against Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Zouma has found appearances hard to come by since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard halfway through last season.

He still managed to play 36 times for the Blues in all competitions last year, where they won a Champions League. The defender has been at the club since 2014 but now it might be time for him to move on.

Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé deal. Talks ongoing – new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Koundé on final days of the window. Timing will be key. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea need to find a solution for Zouma [West Ham still keen]. pic.twitter.com/gLks0rvR1y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

According to Sky Sports, West Ham is nearing a deal with Chelsea for the player. The Blues want around £25 million to sell him which West Ham seems willing to pay.

The problem is if Zouma is willing to move to West Ham after making a home out of Stamford Bridge for seven years. He will need to agree on personal terms before he can sign for the club.

If a deal does not go through then he will happily stay in Chelsea until the end of his contract in 2023.

It appears that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing Zouma. He is still only 26 years old but could bring some energetic experience to the aging Spurs defenders.

After returning from a bad leg injury in 2016, he regained his confidence with loan spells at Stoke City and Everton. Last season he earned his right to be in contention for a starting place at Chelsea again.

According to reports, the wage demands Kurt Zouma is asking West Ham for are worth around £120k a week… Clearly he only cares about lining his pockets and not about joining the project Moyes is building. Move on from him, better players available for less. ⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/OJroNrP68y — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) August 17, 2021

Either London club will need to speed up talks with Zouma with only two weeks left in the transfer window. It would be interesting to see the Frenchman given more game time in a different part of England this year.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com