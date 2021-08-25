6 total views, 6 views today

West Ham United v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

West Ham United will host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on the Gameweek 3 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was in last season’s tie at Selhurst Park where David Moyes’s side came out 2-3 victors. West Ham also took 4 points from 6 from Crystal Palace in the 2020/2021 season.

West Ham United Retrospective

The Hammers enjoyed a surprisingly successful 2020/2021 season, finishing sixth, only missing out on Champions League football by 2 points.

This season so far, they have carried on last season’s fine form into their first two fixtures of the current season.

Beating Newcastle away from home 2-4 and on Monday night, hammering European hopefuls Leicester City 4-1 at home to go top of the Premier League with two wins from two.

Scoring 8 goals and conceding 3, they are one of few in-form teams that have carried on their impressive run from last season.

Michail Antonio has scored 3 goals in 2 games with a brace in their 4-1 win over Leicester being a standout.

David Moyes has turned a lot of people’s heads, turning West Ham from relegation favourites into European contenders.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

In his first competitive game as manager, Patrick Vieira oversaw his team lose 3-0 away to Chelsea.

Last week, during their first home game of the season, Palace drew 0-0 to newly-promoted Brentford at Selhurst Park.

Even at such an early stage, Palace and Vieira will be hoping for a win to kick start their season after an inevitable poor start.

They will now face off against an in-form West Ham United who will come into this match as heavy favourites and have home advantage.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between West Ham United and Crystal Palace will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham United v Crystal Palace.

The game will not be televised live on any UK channel.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace team news

Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku are major doubts for this game, with but sustaining knee injuries in recent weeks.

For Palace, Michael Olise is reportedly out until mid-September with a lower back injury.

While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out for the foreseeable future.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace prediction

Expect Crystal Palace to drag on their poor start to the Premier League with a loss here.

West Ham is in fine form and does not look like they are slowing down anytime soon with two impressive back to back victories, scoring 8 goals in the process.

With Michail Antonio scoring for fun and is on the verge of becoming West Ham’s all-time Premier League goalscorer, Palace and co should be fearful coming into this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0

Predicted Line-Up

West Ham United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

L. Fabianski, V.Coufal, C. Dawson, A. Ogbonna, A. Cresswell, T.Soucek, D. Rice, J. Bowden, P. Fornals, S. Benrahma, M. Antonio

Crystal Palace XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Gallagher, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, W. Zaha, C. Benteke, J. Schlupp

West Ham United v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Betting Odds

West Ham United To Win: 8/15

Draw: 14/5

Crystal Palace to Win: 5/1

For more news and stories on all things Premier League click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com