Sports betting is one of the most popular categories of the online gambling niche. Since it is now going online, it’s time for you to switch to the online mode. Sports betting is pretty common in Ireland these days. If you too are interested in knowing about some popular betting sites availaible in Ireland, then this article is for you. Keep reading

Paddy Power

An Irish betting site with a very significant history in the country, paddy power is one of Ireland’s best online betting sites.

Strong marketing and customer satisfaction strategies have helped this online bookmaker popular.

Paddy power promotions are among the best in the betting business and are known to regard customers regularly; this is majorly done by paddy power to encourage the customers to be loyal and come back to them rather than heading to another sports betting site.

Paddypower is known best for betting on horse racing, which is suitable for Irish sports fans.

Paddy power is also home to a strong online Casino. Those who join the Irish online bookmaker get access to various other products, including fantasy sports and lotteries.

Bet 365

One of the best betting sites in Ireland, bet 365, is offering $100 bet credits as a top welcome bonus.

Considered one of the most dominant betting companies globally, we are sure that Ireland sports lovers will find no other sites like bet 365.

With some of the best betting odds available, bet 365 offers a service like none other.

Quinnbet

Launched by the former billionaire Sean Quinn, Quinnbet is one of the most reputated online sports betting sites. Withy having Casino, it has a wide variety of exclusive games to try out too.

Users can pick any of the casino classics like blackjack and roulette and will also be able to find lots of markets for a variety of popular sports.

New users on Quinnbet are given an incentive of $50. The users also get 100 free spins and bet $10 when they register themselves.

Unibet

Listed among the top 10 betting sites in Ireland, this one gives new players a $40 bonus. The players also get a $10 casino bonus on becoming part of the unit.

At Unibet, you can enjoy one of the most detailed sportsbooks with a wide variety of different sports to bet on.

Unibet is also known for its solid odds, which means that the customers will usually find good value here.

The green color scheme of the Unibet site might be a coincidence as the company uses the same design in other countries too. It is a touch that will be enjoyed especially by Irish sports fans.

Betway

Being an official partner of the tattersalls Irish guineas festival, this one is extremely popular among Irish sports fans.

Betway has made a heavy investment in esports recently, but more traditional games also haven’t been forgotten by betway.

The offers on betway make an account here a must.

Mansion Bet

Another new yet popular sports betting site in Ireland is Mansion bet; although the company is new, it has a lot of experience running many betting sites in the UK.

Mansion bet has many promotions, one of them being the best odds guarantee and a free bet club for the customers to indulge themselves in

An Irish sports fan who prefers betting from the phone can get their hands on the mansion bet mobile app that is availaible for both android and iOs users.

Betition

Although most Irish fans are not about teh site named betition, it has got a lot of good stuff to offer. The betition has a wide range of sports that the players can bet on like any other top sports betting platform.

As far as the concept of esports. Betition has witnessed a significant rise of interest in esports betting over the last couple of years and is now offering plenty of markets to those interested.

The storybook offered by petition runs very clean and is easy to use.

As a new betting site in Ireland, betition is likely to offer a more personalized user interface when compared to many other known brands.

We hope you liked this article and are now ready to place your first sports bet.

These were some of the most popular sports betting sites in Casinofy Ireland. Give these a try and tell us which one you found the best.

