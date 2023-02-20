Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda confirmed for first LPGA Tour major of 2023

5 total views, 1 views today

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and world No. 2 Nelly Korda will head the field for the opening LPGA Tour major of the season at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Greater Houston area on April 20-23.

The 2016 Champion Ko, who returned to the top of the Rolex Rankings following a stunning victory at the season-ending 2022 CME Group Tour Championship in November, is looking forward to her first visit to Carlton Woods and kicking off her major season:

“The build-up to The Chevron Championship is always unique as it’s the first major of our season and eight long months since we last had the chance to compete for a major title. After The Chevron Championship, the season is pretty packed and the majors seem to come thick and fast so, being the first one makes it a huge focus for us all. I am really looking forward to getting my first look at Carlton Woods and to seeing everything that Chevron has put in place for the new era of this historic major Championship.”

An eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Korda, who missed last year’s Championship due to injury, is eagerly anticipating her return:

“Missing out last year was so tough so I am definitely excited to be playing this year. I am really looking forward to this season and the first major in April at The Chevron Championship and, hopefully, a really strong major season. I am excited to get to The Woodlands and see the course at Carlton Woods.”

Other early confirmations include defending Champion Jennifer Kupcho, 2021 Champion Patty Tavatanakit, 2020 Champion Mirim Lee, 2019 Champion Jin Young Ko and 2011 Champion Stacy Lewis with the world’s best players eager to claim the first victory over the renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at the opening Major of their season.

