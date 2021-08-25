5 total views, 5 views today

Wolverhampton v Man United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Wolves will host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United at Molineux on Gameweek 3 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Wolves will go head-to-head with title contenders Manchester United on Sunday in what is a must-win game for the home side. While a win for United will keep them in contention for a possible title charge.

Wolves Retrospective

After current Tottenham manager Nuno Espírito Santos left Wolves at the back end of last season, he was replaced by Portuguese manager Bruno Lage.

The former Benfica coach has been in charge of Wolves past two league games. Seeing his squad lose to Leicester City and Tottenham, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Still yet to score this season, they face tough opposition here, and is a must win game in some aspects. Starting of with 3 losses from 3 is not a particularly good start.

It os way to early for relegation talk, but a constant run of losses will fire them in that direction.

Manchester United Retrospective

After a great start to the new season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Southampton in a dull affair.

Falling behind to a Fred own goal, in form Mason Greenwood continued his impressive run of goals with the equaliser that saved them a point.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are yet to make their full debut for the club and will bolster their defence and attack when they finally do start to get a continued run of games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between West Ham United and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 4:30 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Molineux Stadium.

Where to watch Wolves v Manchester United

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League starting at 4 pm.

Wolves v Manchester United team news

First team players Willy Boly is out with a thigh injury but may feature from the bench. While Pedro Lomba Neto is ruled out with a knee injury, with his return unconfirmed.

Marcus Rashford is still recovering from shoulder surgery, while Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are all out.

Edison Cavani is set to make a return to action.

Wolves v Manchester United prediction

Wolves showed a lot of bravery and some good overall play against Tottenham, only losing to a penalty.

They should have come out with a draw with a one-on-one that was saved by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris but came out with a loss.

Man United looked flat against Southampton and could not continue their hot form from their opening day win over Leeds.

In this game, I see Wolves knicking a win here. I believe both teams will score but I have that sly feeling an upset will happen.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1

Predicted Line-Up

Wolves Predicted XI – (3-4-3)

J. Sá, M. Kilman, C. Coady, R. Saiss, N. Semedo, R. Neves, J. Moutinho, Marcal, F. Trincao, R. Jiménez, A. Traore.

Manchester United XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, V. Lindelof, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka, S. McTominay, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, J. Sancho, M. Greenwood.

Betting Odds

Wolves To Win: 15/4

Draw: 12/5

Manchester United to Win: 3/4

