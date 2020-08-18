Genesys sign three year deal as Connacht’s main jersey sponsor

Connacht Rugby have announced global technology firm Genesys as the club’s new Principal Partner.

Genesys who are based in Woodquay in Galway City will take prime position on all Connacht Rugby apparel for the next three seasons, including the 2020/21 Home, Away and European kit.

Our new Principal Partner will also feature on our full retail range which will be unveiled next month through Connacht Rugby’s Official Retail Partner Intersport Elverys.

Genesys will also become Title Partner for the Connacht Women’s Team – a hugely positive development that will help drive the growth of the women’s game in the West of Ireland.

Genesys helps thousands of organisations across 100 countries deliver more than 70 billion exceptional customer interactions annually. The company has had a presence in the West of Ireland since acquiring Altocloud who was owned by Barry O’Sullivan from Dragon’s Den fame in February 2018 after which it pledged to invest in talent and the future growth of Galway City. Its Woodquay Court offices now serve as its global centre of excellence for artificial Intelligence (AI). Genesys is on track to meet its aggressive growth objectives in the region, and sponsorship of the Connacht club demonstrates its plans for continued investment in the province.

Commenting on today’s news, CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane says:

“The announcement of Genesys as our new Principal Partner is a hugely significant day for everyone associated with Connacht Rugby. Genesys is a company with firm roots in the West of Ireland. It is an organisation with huge ambitions and some of the world’s best talent. We look forward to helping Genesys grow and scale their presence in Ireland. It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at Genesys and we are eager to build an exciting partnership between our two organisations in the years to come.”

“We are proud to partner with Connacht Rugby,” said Barry O’Sullivan, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Multicloud Solutions. “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the local community and with the wider global rugby audience. It also provides Genesys a platform to foster the region’s talents in computer science leading to exciting future career paths in the West of Ireland.”

