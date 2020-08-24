Positive Update on Sexton, Healy and van der Flier injuries

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued the following injury update ahead of the Guinness PRO14 game on Saturday against Ulster Rugby.

Injury Update – Available for Selection:

Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Johnny Sexton: all three were withdrawn in the second half of the game against Munster Rugby as a precaution with minor injuries (Cian (arm), Josh (hand), Johnny (thumb)) but are expected to be available for selection this week against Ulster Rugby.

Injury Update – Further Assessment Required:

Tadhg Furlong: was withdrawn from the Munster Rugby game as a precaution having picked up a minor back injury. Will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement against Ulster Rugby.

Rhys Ruddock: was withdrawn from the Munster Rugby game as a precaution with a minor quadriceps injury. Will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his involvement against Ulster Rugby.

Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Dave Kearney: was withdrawn in the second half of the Munster Rugby game with a hamstring injury. Requires further assessment this week but will be unavailable for selection for the Ulster Rugby game.

Vakh Abdaladze: had a procedure on a long-standing back issue last week and will require further assessment in the coming weeks.

Dan Leavy: will again look to increase his training involvement this week as he recovers from his knee injury.

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Fergus McFadden (calf), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Adam Byrne (hamstring) and James Ryan (shoulder)

