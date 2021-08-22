2021 All Ireland Hurling Final Result – Limerick 3-32 Cork 1-22

2021 All Ireland Hurling Final Result – Limerick beat Cork on the 22nd August in Croke Park by 16pts. They lead by 13pts at halftime.

Two first-half goals from Gearoid Hegarty and a smashing finish by Aaron Gillane left Limerick 13pts up at halftime.

The second half saw Cork put up a bit of a fight but they lost by 16pts.

  • 75′

    Limerick 3-22 Cork 1-22 result

     
  • 75′

    Cian Lynch is my man of the match but Declan Hannon and Sean Finn were awesome.

     
  • 75′

    Horgan with another score

     
  • 75′

    Limerick hit their 17th wide, Kyle Hayes again

     
  • 74′

    Aaron Gillane hits Limerick 17pts up

     
  • 73′

    Patrick Horgan hits his 11th point of the game

     
  • 70′

    Five minutes injury time

     
  • 70′

    David Reidy point

     
  • 69′

    Cian Lynch point

     
  • 69′

    Kyle Hayes wide

     
  • 66′

    Cian Lynch point

     
  • 66′

    Tom Morrissey wide

     
  • 64′

    Kyle Hayes wide

     
  • 64′

    Tom Morrissey point

     
  • 64′

    David Reidy comes on for Gearoid Hegarty

     
  • 64′

    Diarmaid Byrnes wide

     
  • 60′

    Patrick Horgan free, back to 14pts

     
  • 59′

    Gearoid Hegarty

     
  • 59′

    Tim O’Mahony and Cian Lynch

     
  • 54′

    The final water break is 3-26 – 1-15, Limerick lead by 16pts

     
  • 54′

    Patrick Horgan free

     
  • 52′

    Alan Cadogan point

     
  • 51′

    Declan Hannon with a monster score

     
  • 50′

    Cian Lynch point

     
  • 49′

    Seamus Harnedy wide

     
  • 49′

    Cian Lynch point

     
  • 47′

    Aaron Gillane point

     
  • 45′

    Mark Coleman free

     
  • 43′

    Graeme Mulcahy

     
  • 42′

    Cian Lynch with a nice point

     
  • 41′

    Seamus Harnedy point

     
  • 41′

    Seamus Flanagan wide

     
  • 39′

    Diarmaid Byrnes free from inside his own half

     
  • 38′

    Patrick Horgan free

     
  • 38′

    Aaron Gillane point

     
  • 37′

    Seamus Flanagan wide

     
  • 37′

    Graeme Mulcahy point

     
  • 36′

    Cian Lynch wide

     
  • 35′

    Half time 3-18 to 1-11, Limerick lead by 13pts

     
  • 35′

    Barry Nash point

     
  • 35′

    Graeme Mulcahy on for the injured Peter Casey

     
  • 35′

    Gearoid Hegarty GOAL, what a score

     
  • 32′

    Gearoid Hegarty with another score

     
  • 32′

    Diarmaid Byrnes with a brilliant strike

     
  • 32′

    Patrick Horgan point

     
  • 31′

    Luke Meade point

     
  • 28′

    Aaron Gillane free

     
  • 28′

    Gearoid Hegarty point from play

     
  • 28′

    Patrick Horgan point from play

     
  • 27′

    Aaron Gillane with his first free

     
  • 26′

    Gearoid Hegarty goal chance goes wide

     
  • 25′

    Peter Casey hits his 5th point

     
  • 24′

    Peter Casey with a great score

     
  • 22′

    Darragh O Donovan puts Limerick 6pts up

     
  • 21′

    Tom Morrissey great score

     
  • 21′

    Seamus Harnedy point

     
  • 19′

    Limerick 2-08 Cork 1-06 at the water break

     
  • 18′

    Tom Morrissey great score

     
  • 17′

    Seamus Harnedy point

     
  • 16′

    Aaron Gillane with a fine point

     
  • 16′

    Peter Casey with a lovely score

     
  • 15′

    Niall O’Leary point

     
  • 15′

    Aaron Gillane GOAL, Cork defense were awol

     
  • 14′

    Jack O Connor point

     
  • 13′

    Patrick Horgan free

     
  • 11′

    Peter Casey with a great score from the sideline

     
  • 10′

    Patrick Horgan free

     
  • 7′

    Seamus Flanagan points for Limerick

     
  • 6′

    Hannon and Casey points for Limerick

     
  • 4′

    Shane Kingston with one of the GOALs of the year, sides level

     
  • 3′

    Gearoid Hegarty GOAL, what a finish

     
  • 2′

    Patrick Horgan free

     
  • 1′

    Cian Lynch with the opening score

     
  • 0′

    No late changes

     
  • 0′

    Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Eoin Cadogan; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O’Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston. Subs: Ger Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Colm Spillane, Damien Cahalane, Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy, Alan Cadogan, Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, Declan Dalton, Sean Twomey.

     
  • 0′

    Limerick : Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; William O\’Donoghue, Darragh O\’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey. Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Cathal O\’Neill, David Reidy, Pat Rya

 

