2021 Christy Ring Cup Preview and Live scores – Derry, Offaly, Sligo, Roscommon and Wicklow

After the draw for each of the annual GAA, Hurling competitions were made in April for the Christy Ring, Joe McDonagh and Lory Meagher Cups.

CLICK HERE FOR CHRISTY RING LIVE SCORES

The start of each competition starts this coming weekend, running from late June to late July.

Kildare won the competition last season after defeating Down 3-16 to 0-22 in November. last year.

Format

The 2021 Christy Ring cup (Tier 3) will have 5 teams competing.

There are two groups, Group A consists of 3 teams and Group B with 2 teams.

Group A will introduce a ’round robin’ format. Each competing county will play one home game and one game away from home.

The two teams who finish in the top places will automatically qualify for the Semi-Finals, while the team that ends up in third will play in the Quarter-Final.

Group B will only consist of one game in total. With the winner joining the Semi-Finals and the loser playing in the Quarter-Final.

The winner of the Quarter-Final will then play in the Semi-Finals, while the loser of the Quarter-Final will be relegated to the Nickey Rackard Cup (Tier 4).

The ultimate winner of the Christy Ring Cup will then be promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup (Tier 2) for the following season.

Group A

Group A consists of three teams, Derry, Roscommon and Wicklow.

Derry

The Oak-Leaf County had a satisfactory league run, finishing second behind Kildare and putting some decent performances behind them.

They are not deemed as a potential problem for most teams but they will be hoping to impress.

First Game: Away v Roscommon

Roscommon

The Rossies are coming into this competition with a string of terrible performances in Division 2B.

Losing all four league games to Kildare, Mayo, Donegal and group rival Derry.

Anything other than humiliation will go a long way for the blue and yellow outfit.

First Game: Away v Wicklow

Wicklow

Like Roscommon, Wicklow endured a terrible league campaign.

Finishing bottom of their group and having a -88 point difference is a startling reminder off how far they are off in terms of talent.

First Game: Home v Wicklow

Round 1

Wicklow v Roscommon

Round 2

Roscommon v Derry

Round 3

Derry v Wicklow

Group B

Group B consists of two teams, Offaly and Sligo

Offaly

The Faithful County are looking up as a county team, recently gaining promotion to Division 1 with some stellar performances in the league.

Remaining unbeaten and ensuring their 100% record in terms of results, they will be the team to beat.

Sligo

Sligo, have also been on a run of results as of late. Gaining promotion up to Divison 2 with three wins from three.

They may have a tough game ahead of them but they have shown they can match teams at their level on any given day.

Round 1

Sligo v Offaly

Predictions

Winners: Offaly

Relegation: Wicklow

A Twitter List by IrishScoresGAA

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com