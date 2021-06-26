2021 Lory Meagher Cup Preview and Live Scores – Teams Cavan, Fermanagh, Longford, Louth, and Monaghan.
After the draw for each of the annual GAA, Hurling competitions were made in April for the Christy Ring, Joe McDonagh and Lory Meagher Cups.
The start of each competition starts this coming weekend, running from late June to late July.
Louth won their second Lory Meagher Cup last season after defeating Fermanagh 2-19 to 2-08 in November. last year at Croke Park.
Format
-
The 2021 Lory Meagher Cup (Tier 5) will have 5 teams competing.
-
There will be two groups, Group A will consist of three teams, while Group B will have only two teams.
-
-
Group A will introduce a ’round robin’ format. Each competing county will play one home game and one game away from home.
-
The two teams who finish in the top places will automatically qualify for the Semi-Finals, while the team that ends up in third will play in the Quarter-Final.
-
Group B will only consist of one game in total. With the winner joining the Semi-Finals and the loser playing in the Quarter-Final.
-
The winner of the Quarter-Final will then play in the Semi-Finals.
-
The winner of the Lory Meagher Cup will be promoted to the Nicky Rackard Cup (Tier 4) for the following season.
Group A
Group A consists of three teams, Longford, Louth and Monaghan.
Longford
Not much is expected off Longford to go far in a championship season.
They were the whipping boys of their league group, finishing bottom, drawing one and losing three in the process.
First Game: Home v Louth
Louth
Louth comes into the competition as last years winners, defeating Fermanagh and coming off the back of topping their league group.
Winning three games from three, topping the group. They will be one of the top favourites going forward.
First Game: Away v Longford
Monaghan
The Farney Army is not known for its high-quality talent pool of hurling stars.
They suffered a poor and uneventful league run, losing two and drawing one.
Finishing fourth, they will hope to improve as soon as the chance arises.
First Game: Away v Louth
Round 1
Longford v Louth
Round 2
Louth v Monaghan
Round 3
Monaghan v Longford
Group B
Group B consists of two teams, Cavan and Fermanagh.
Cavan
The Breffni men showed an inconsistent run of result during their Divison 3B season.
Picking up one win, a draw and a loss, but managing to finish in second, three points off promoted Louth.
They face Fermanagh in a 50/50 game.
Fermanagh
Like Cavan, the Ernesiders have an almost identical league record.
Picking up the same run of results, but finishing in third. Only behind on point difference.
Round 1
Cavan v Fermanagh
Predictions
Winners: Louth
Relegation: Longford
