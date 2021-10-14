Adare v South Liberties – Limerick Promotion final Preview

1,030 total views, 1,030 views today
We have reached the climax of the Limerick A hurling season as surprise contenders South Liberties take on Adare in the promotion final
This enthralling promotion final will throw-in at 16:00 on Saturday, 16th October in the Kilmallock GAA. Johnny Murphy is the referee that has been left in charge of the game.
Adare made it to this final after they finished top of their group that contained Kildimo Pallaskenry and Monaleen. Although they were pushed close against Pallaskenry, Adare finished strong in the group, thrashing Monaleen.
Unfortunately, they could not progress further into the Limerick SHC as they were knocked out by now finalists Patrickswell in a close 0-20 to 0-18.
Frees seem to be a strong part of their game as full forward Willie Griffin scored five of his seven points from place balls. Another creative outlet for the squad is their wing-forward Charlie McCarthy.
South Liberties followed a much similar path as they led a group with Garryspillane and Blackrock. Although they lost their first game of the season, a monumental thrashing of Blackrock let them continue on points difference.
Liberties pushed the A sides even closer as they lost out to Kilmallock in extra-time in a thrilling 1-33 to 5-17 game.
Barry and Anthony Nash are two players to watch on their side as they have proven to be strong goal threats for the team.
Promotion Final Probable Starting Teams
Adare
B. Curtin; D. Connolly, R. Connolly, D. Lyons; J. McSweeney, J. Fitzgibbon, J. Hannon; W. McNamara, D. O’Mahony; M. Keane, D. Hannon, C. McCarthy; M. Connolly, B. Griffin, B. O’Connor.
South Liberties
A. Nash; E.Quilty, M. OBrien, B. Nash; D. Garry, C. McSweeney, S. O’Neill; B. Ryan, J. Hickey; B. Cooney, D. O’Neill, B. Nash; K. Byrnes, M. Keane, B. Garry.
Score Prediction
Although South Liberties made a weaker start to the season, they will have a point to prove. The squad will be looking for redemption after their heartbreak last week.
Expect them to beat Adare in a hard, close tie by around three points.
